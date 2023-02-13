Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
