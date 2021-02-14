 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -8. We'll see a low temperature of -26 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News