Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph.