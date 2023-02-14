Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.