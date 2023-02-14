Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City …
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. There is a 3…