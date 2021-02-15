It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
