Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.