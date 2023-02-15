It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. There is a 3…