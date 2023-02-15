It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.