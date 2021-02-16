It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
