Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
