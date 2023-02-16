It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
