Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -5-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

