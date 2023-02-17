The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
