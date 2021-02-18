It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
