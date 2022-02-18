Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 6F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 20 degrees is today's …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…