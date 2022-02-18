Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.