Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
