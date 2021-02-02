 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.88. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 11:39 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

