It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
