Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.