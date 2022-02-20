Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.