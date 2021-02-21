 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

