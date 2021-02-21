It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -24-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 7F. Winds ESE …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -5-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. -12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow …