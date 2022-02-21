Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.