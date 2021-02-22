Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.