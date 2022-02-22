Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A -6-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

