It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST.