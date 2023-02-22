It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
