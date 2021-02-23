Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.