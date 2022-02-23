Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.