 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News