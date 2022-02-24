Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.