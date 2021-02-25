 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News