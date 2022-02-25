Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.