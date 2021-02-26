 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

