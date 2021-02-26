Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
