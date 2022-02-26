Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
