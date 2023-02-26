Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
