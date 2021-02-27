Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.