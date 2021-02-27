 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

