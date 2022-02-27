Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 9-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Sioux City: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A -6-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay …
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds NNW at…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …