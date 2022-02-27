Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

