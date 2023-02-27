Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye o…