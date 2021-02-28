 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

