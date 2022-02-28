Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.