The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see…