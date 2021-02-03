 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

