It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 3-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
