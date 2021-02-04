It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
