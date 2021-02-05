 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.88. A 3-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

