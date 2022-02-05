Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

