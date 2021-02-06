Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.