It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
