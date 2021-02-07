Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.