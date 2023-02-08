Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 14 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, artificial intelligence predicts in a…