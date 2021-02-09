It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.88. A 3-degree …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation…