Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph.