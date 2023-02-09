It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 14 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …