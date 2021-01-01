It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.75. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.09. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.28. 14 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.47. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 de…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.35. Today's for…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drasti…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 0.26. A 0-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.54. We'll see a l…